23 arraigned Monday in Allen County court

The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty during their arraignment hearings Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Entering pleas to the respective charges filed against them were:

Thomas B. Watkins, 40, of Lima, burglary, a second degree felony, and violating a protective order, a third-degree felony.

Todd Wilson, 43, of Lima, trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony.

Austin Owsley, 20, of Lima, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Eugene Ivory, 33, of Detroit, two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies, and two counts of violating a protective order, third-degree felonies.

Joshua McPheron, 27, of Lima, attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.

Calvin Lane, 45, of Lima, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, a first-degree felony.

Jesse Kindle, 35, of Lima, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Marquavous Liles, 23, of Lima, possession of heroin, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony.

Henry Nicholson, 27, of Detroit, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Benjamin Frieson, 45, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Karly Wolfrey, 26, of Lima, two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies.

Mark Wright, 51, of Lima, two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies.

Michael Larison, 42, of Lima, failure to provide notice of address change, a third-degree felony.

Ernest Grady, 44, Orient Correctional Institute, two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies.

Troy Koon, 37, Allen County jail, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Jeremy Foster, 33, of Lima, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Averi Camache, 35, of Findlay, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (second- and fifth-degree felonies); aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

David Keysor, 51, of Lima, assault, a fourth-degree felony.

Jonathon White, 28, of Lima, complicity to illegal open dumping of solid waste (scrap tires), an unspecified felony.

Mark Leugers, 29, of Lima, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Damon Hall, 42, of Lima, possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification, a third-degree felony.