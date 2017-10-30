Police calls

LIMA POLICE

400 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — Officers investigated a domestic violence incident in progress on Sunday.

700 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima— A breaking and entering incident was investigated by police Sunday.

1100 block of East Kibby Street, Lima— Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering on Sunday.

1200 block of East North Street, Lima— A report was received by police Sunday regarding the destruction of property.

1100 block of Hill Road, Lima— An assault was reported to police Sunday.

1700 block West Elm Street, Lima— Police received a report Sunday regarding the destruction of property.

1200 block of Feeman Avenue, Lima— A report was submitted Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident.

700 block of West Wayne Street, Lima— Police were notified Sunday of a domestic violence incident.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

1200 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A report was received Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident.

100 block of South High Street, Lafayette — A person reported to deputies on Friday that an unknown person had stolen two guns from the victim’s home.

2700 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies received a report on Sunday that someone removed merchandise from Kohl’s without paying.

3100 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported to deputies Sunday.

2700 block of North Eastown Road, Lima — Deputies responded Saturday to an alarm activation at a residence.

4000 block of McPheron Road, Lima — A caller reported damage had been done to a vehicle on Sunday.

2600 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A business owner reported to deputies on Saturday that a male had made a purchase with a counterfeit bill.

1700 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A caller reported Friday that an individual had withdrawn money from a checking account without permission.

300 block of Jacobs Avenue, Lima — Deputies investigated a reported burglary on Saturday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.