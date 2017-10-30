Suspect in Lima slaying pleads not guilty

LIMA — A teenager charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in the death last month of Robert Smith II entered pleas of not guilty to all charges against him Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Clois-Ray Adkins, 19, is charged in connection with the assault of Smith during a fight that ultimately led to the death of the 22-year-old Lima man. He entered his not guilty plea electronically from the Allen County jail, where he was being held in lieu of bail.

According to court documents, Adkins is originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, and had come to Lima just two days before his arrest.

A report filed by Lima Police Department officials said officers were dispatched to the area of Holmes and Milburn avenues shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 3 in response to the report of a fight. Adkins reportedly was armed with a large tree limb during the altercation and struck Smith in the head one time with the limb. Smith was taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center with traumatic head injuries and died the following day.

The police report indicated that Adkins was quickly located and apprehended after the altercation. Multiple witnesses reportedly identified the defendant and the assault was captured on a cellphone video.