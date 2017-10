Lima Memorial Health System

Oct. 27 — Mosunmola and Jimon Enis, Lima, boy; Sydney and Angelo Fox, Alger, girl; Desreay Rios and Marquez Williams, Lima, boy.

Oct. 28 — Travica Mills and Gabriel Egbujer Jr., Lima, girl.

Mercy Health-St. Rita’s

Oct. 27 — Natasha and Corey Stoker, St. Marys, boy.

Oct. 28 — Kaitlin and Kevin Martin, Fort Jennings, girl; Kayla McKinley and Jayvin Jones, Lima, boy.

Oct. 30 — Melissa Thomas, Alger, girl.