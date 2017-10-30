Former soup kitchen director agrees to plea deal

LIMA — A former Lima soup kitchen co-director facing charges of rape, kidnapping and assault will spend no more than 11 years in prison when he is sentenced next month after pleading guilty Monday morning to reduced charges.

Scott Catlett, 59, agreed to a negotiated agreement with prosecutors that called for him to plead guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony, in exchange for the dismissal of all remaining charges. The one-time co-director of Our Daily Bread soup kitchen was indicted in mid-July by an Allen County grand jury on two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies, as well as assault, a second-degree felony.

Judge David Cheney set Dec. 13 as the date for Catlett’s sentencing. The judge said prison time is not mandatory in the case but could range to a maximum of 11 years behind bars. The judge said he could also impose a fine of up to $20,000, mandatory post-release control and probation.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the judge.

The charges stem from allegations that Catlett had beaten and detained a Lima man he believed had stolen items from his residence at 707 N. Jefferson St., earlier this year. The victim also alleged he had been sexually assaulted during the encounter.

During an earlier court appearance, Assistant Prosecutor Terri Kohlreiser laid out some of the facts of the case while arguing against a defense motion that would have allowed Catlett to remain on house arrest throughout the case.

Kohlreiser said Catlett had “largely confessed” to allegations that he detained, punched and strangled with a belt a man whom he believed had stolen from him – knocking the victim into unconsciousness.

The prosecutor said Catlett then drug the victim into the basement of the home, bound him with duct tape and kept him in the home four hours, “threatening to break his legs and telling him he had six bullets left in his gun and demanding to know where his stuff was.”

The victim also made allegations of rape to authorities, although Catlett’s attorney denied those allegations.

According to police records, Patrick Deal, 27, was charged with burglary following a May 22 break-in at the North Jefferson Street residence.

Catlett had been the co-director of the soup kitchen since April 2015 after former director Stephen Jenkins was dismissed. He had previously been the site manager at the soup kitchen for six years.

A lifelong Allen County resident, Catlett is the son of former Lima Police Chief Frank Catlett, a connection that was made by his attorney during preliminary hearings as proof that he was not a flight risk.

J Swygart | The Lima News Scott Catlett, pictured with his attorney, Adam Burke, on Monday pleaded guilty to kidnapping in exchange for the state's dismissal of rape and assault charges against him. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/10/web1_Scott-Catlett-plea-change.jpg J Swygart | The Lima News Scott Catlett, pictured with his attorney, Adam Burke, on Monday pleaded guilty to kidnapping in exchange for the state's dismissal of rape and assault charges against him.

By J Swygart jswygart@limanews.com