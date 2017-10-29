Petrified Forest holds kids-friendly event

LIMA — With Halloween coming up on Tuesday, your chance to attend any of the haunted attractions in the area is running out.

Aaliyah Thurmond is manager at the Petrified Forest at 22499 Bowsher Road. There was a child-friendly event held there Sunday.

“We do it to let kids have fun, you know, a lot of areas don’t really have kid events and if they do, they end early so we decided to go every week through October every Sunday to have a kids day for everybody,” Thurmond said.

So how is Family Funday Sunday different than a regular night at the Petrified Forest?

“During the day we let them walk through, obviously no monsters, we try to hide all the scary stuff and then when they get out they go through a maze, they eat donuts off of a string, they play games, win prizes. We don’t scare them. All of us dress up in friendly costumes, Captain America, Princesses, Superman and The Hulk,” she said.

“Kids don’t really get to come at night, and if they do come, they’re usually too scared, so why not throw in a kids day for kids to come out and see monsters, the ones they would enjoy rather than the ones that would scare them at night,” Thurmond added.

“There aren’t many places to take young toddler aged children for the Halloween season,” said Aaron Poling, owner of the Petrified Forest.

This is the first year for the Petrified Forest with the new owners Aaron and Adena Poling. They just started this in September and their last night of the season is Halloween night. That means you can still come out to the Petrified Forest.

It will be open Monday and Tuesday night until midnight.

Tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. each night with the event beginning at 9 p.m. The cost for admission to the Petrified Forest is $15 per person.

“It’s a 50-acre woods that’s almost a mile to walk through. The woods is owned by Dick Chambers,” Poling said.

“Halloween in Lima needs some representation. We, along with other events in town, we want to promote the season and the fun part of the season and get the community involved.” Poling said.

Poling expects they’ll be back next year and hope to make it even better.

“We’ve had very good attendance. The community has been very supportive,” Poling added.

Family Funday Sunday a big hit with the kids

By Sam Shriver

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

