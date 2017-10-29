Putnam Council on Aging asks for support on Election Day

OTTAWA — Putnam County voters will decide Nov. 7 whether to approve a 0.6 mill five-year replacement levy for the Putnam County Council on Aging.

“The levy is really our main source of funding. It’s about 80 percent our budget, so without that and local support, our agency would not exist,” said Jodi Warnecke, executive director of the Putnam County Council on Aging.

The current levy will expire soon and Warnecke said they decided to go with a replacement levy rather than a renewal levy.

“Our current levy ends in 2018 so this new levy will start in 2019 and run for five years. Basically what a replacement levy is, it’s based on current property values, not the values of property when the levy was last passed, which would have been 2012. It will bring in a little bit more money for our agency and the reason we’re doing the replacement versus the renewal is basically to continue what we’re doing but to also meet the growing needs of the aging population as we all are probably aware, the aging population continues to increase and so that will give us some room to expand and keep up with those needs,” she said.

For a home appraised at $100,000 the cost would be $21 a year, or $1.75 a month, or 6 cents a day.

“It all supports the services that we provide, which is transportation for medical appointments and essential errands. We also do chore services which is a lot of some safety type things, along with seasonal needs, so we like rake leaves. We trim shrubs and bushes, wash windows. We install grab bars. We even build simple wheelchair ramps. The way that works is basically, supplies are provided by the client, but we provide the labor. We also have an outreach program which is a licensed social worker that really works with seniors on any issue or concern they may have, maybe it’s understanding medicare part D, maybe it’s where do I get home delivered meals, really just whatever issue that comes up,” she said.

So what could happen if the levy doesn’t pass?

“If it wouldn’t pass, our first thing would be to reassess things and go on the ballot again. We would have to consider what are some of our other options are. This is actually our first opportunity to go on the ballot. There are two more chances after this if it wouldn’t pass,” she said.

By Sam Shriver, sshriver@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

