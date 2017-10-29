2 hurt in Delphos-area fire

LANDECK — Two people were taken to an area hospital after being hurt in a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the Delphos Fire Department was called out to 15250 Landeck Road at 3:53 p.m. When they arrived on the scene at 4:03 p.m., they found the home fully engulfed in flames and called the Middle Point Fire and EMS for mutual aid.

Van Wert’s EMS was also on the scene to provide additional help.

No word late Sunday on what caused the fire, the extent of damages, or who was injured in the fire.