Posted on

Get This: University sets record for people dressed like penguins


YOUNGSTOWN (AP) — An Ohio university has apparently set a world record for the number of people dressed in penguin costumes.

The Vindicator reports 972 Youngstown State University students, alumni and community members gathered on the school’s campus Saturday in their best penguin finery to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary as a university.

Youngstown State’s nickname is the Penguins.

Saturday’s waddle of faux birds apparently broke a mark recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records when 624 people dressed as penguins gathered at a children’s hospice in England in 2015

One of the organizers of Saturday’s event said half of the participants were school alumni.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/10/web1_GetThis-1.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:53 pm |    

This 1966 Chevy Chevelle was a must have for Dan Harrison of Piqua

This 1966 Chevy Chevelle was a must have for Dan Harrison of Piqua
12:47 pm
Updated: 2:23 pm. |    

Ohio State’s win for the ages gets good grades

Ohio State’s win for the ages gets good grades
11:39 pm |    

Ohio State rallies to beat Penn State

Ohio State rallies to beat Penn State