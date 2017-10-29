Jim Krumel: Get that ‘For Sale’ sign out of your yard

Beware if we talk today.

I’m in a foul mood.

It has nothing to do with the usual suspects: whiny politicians, a bad headline or the latest Browns’ misery.

It’s my neighbors.

They planted a “For Sale” sign in their front yard. Actually, it’s been there for weeks. But Thursday night it really smacked me. That’s when their two little tikes came rushing up to our front door to trick or treat.

Now, trust me on this: There are cute kids and even cuter kids. These two are on a whole different playing field. Well-mannered. Happy. Respectful. And most of all, they think I’m some type of hero. (Did I mention they’re also smart!)

I cannot count the times I’ve arrived home from work and heard their squeaky voices yelling “Jim, Jim, Jim” from their window. They’re more happier than my wife to see me.

Then there is Dad and Mom. Great people, too.

Dad is a regular “MacGyver” — he can fix anything. The night before we went on vacation this past summer, he stayed up to one o’ clock in the morning helping fix a luggage rack on a SUV — actually he didn’t help; he did all the work as I scratched my head trying to figure out where to start.

Our family is lucky.

We’ve always been fortunate to have good neighbors. Even that guy that flies a Michigan flag isn’t all that bad. He cannot help it that he fell on his head as a youngster.

It’s not that we all hang out on the weekends together singing Kumbaya and roasting marshmallows. In reality, everyone pretty much does their own thing. But we do look out for each other. Kind of an unofficial neighborhood watch. In fact, the woman across the street once described herself as being another Gladys Kravitz. You have to love that!

Another neighbor once called the cops on me. We had arrived home early from vacation in the middle of the night and she was convinced I was a burglar. Hey, better safe than sorry.

Then there was the Steelers’ fan who lived across the street (I never said our neighborhood was perfect). His wife was a nurse. She was getting ready to run errands one afternoon when she spotted me on our roof cleaning out the gutters. She told my wife that she ended up sticking around just in case a 9-1-1 call was in order.

Now, why do people think I’m clumsy?

Anyway, we’ve all taken a vote.

Jeff, Allison, Ella and Eli, you’re not allowed to move.

No more talking about it. A decision has been made.

End of story.

ROSES AND THORNS: Free hair cuts in the rose garden this week.

Rose: To Bill Gossard, former barber, mayor of Harrod, all-around good guy and young man at the age of 83. It was only fitting Harrod had a Bill Gossard Day to honor him.

Rose: To the Bath Township Fire Department for its heroic efforts in rescuing Jim and Fran Mauk after their house exploded. You cannot say enough about the job they did.

Rose: To Phillip Higley, of Ottawa. He owns a prize winning 1965 and 1966 Ford Mustang. The ‘65 Mustang was his late father’s and won twice at Grand Nationals. Its license plate reads, “Our Dad.”

Rose: To Jeremy Welker. The Lima firefighter not only is an inspiration for his work, but also for his battle with cancer. He was named the Noon Sertoma Club’s 2017 Firefighter of the Year.

Rose: To Madison Pugh, 17, of Spencerville High School. She was the driving force behind book drives to stock the library at the Allen County Educational Service Center.

Thorn: To Franklin T. Miller, of Ottawa. He claims he lost a commissioner’s race in Putnam County because “when you’re not Catholic, you don’t have the votes.”

Thorn: Armed robbers targeted two Family Dollar stores plus a Family Video store all in the same night in Lima.

Thorn: A gas line leak chased trick-or-treaters away from parts of Pandora.

Thorn: To the hideous uniforms the Buckeyes wore Saturday. For now on, let’s look like Ohio State instead of something out of a Bazooka Joe comic.

PARTING SHOT: Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid.

Jim Krumel http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/10/web1_Jim-Krumel.jpg Jim Krumel

By Jim Krumel jkrumel@limanews.com

Jim Krumel is the editor of The Lima News. Contact him at 567-242-0391 or at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

