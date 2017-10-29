This 1966 Chevy Chevelle was a must have for Dan Harrison of Piqua

PIQUA — Dan Harrison, of Piqua, brought his 1966 Chevy Chevelle to the Westgate Charity Car Show.

He has owned this car for two years. Harrison explained that he had one exactly like this car 40 years ago when he was in high school, the same color and everything. When he found this one he had to have it.

“I still have my wife, but not the same car,” said Harrison. “I found a replacement for the car, but not a replacement for my wife.”

The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle was the perfect car and came at the best time for Chevy, as it’s styling and size made car buyers eager to buy in 1966. The new body reflected the “Coke-bottle” body shape that became popular for American cars in the mid-1960s. The Chevelle competed with the Ford Fairlane and Plymouth Belevedere.

Harrison attends between 20 and 25 car shows a year, and cruises in it at other times.