WAR Wrestling back at Civic Center

LIMA — WAR Wrestling’s Fansgiving show is Saturday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

This is the second show WAR Wrestling has held at the Civic Center.

“We actually had standing room only at the first event. It was good. We had only scheduled to use two of the rooms, but with the growth from the first show, we have to use all three rooms now. It’s growing pains, but a cool thing. We love the venue and being a part of it. We want to be a part of the community and let people know there’s good quality entertainment here in Lima. The biggest thing for me is I’m born and raised here and Lima needs some good entertainment that’s affordable and in downtown Lima,” said Thomas Williams, promoter.

The first and second row is already sold out, with only a few seats left in the third row. Tickets can be purchased at Groamy’s CD’s & Tapes, 1206 W. Robb Ave., Lima, and Alter Ego Comics, 230 N. Main St., Lima, or online at www.warwrestling.com.

“The main event will be for the WAR Wrestling championship. It is our last man standing event between Kyron and Dark Star Matt Taylor, who is the current champion. He will be defending the belt that night against Kyron,” said Williams. “There will be at least eight matches.”

Matt Taylor will be defending his title Saturday.

By Merri Hanjora mhanjora@limanews.com

IF YOU GO WHAT: WAR Wrestling presents Fansgiving WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, with doors at 6 p.m. WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: $12 each or four for $35. Get tickets at Alter Ego Comics, 230 N. Main St., Lima, or Groamy’s CD’s & Tapes, 1206 W. Robb Ave., Lima, or online at www.warwrestling.com.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

