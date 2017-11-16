Lighting up children’s garden in Van Wert

VAN WERT — For Jim Clay and his relatives, decorating the children’s garden is the start to their holiday season. The official opening event begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and the display is lighted from 5:30-10:30 p.m. daily through Christmas.

Clay, his brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Deb Clay, niece Leann Hill, nephew Chad Clay, and Heather Binkley spend about a month stringing the lights in the children’s garden at Smiley Park. It takes three or four volunteers working on it every day to put the lights up. Clay likes to unveil the lights the day before Thanksgiving, but that is changed if the weather doesn’t cooperate. Just how many strings of lights is up for debate, as the family changes the display and adds lights almost every year.

“Oh my gosh, tens of thousands. We’ve added so many more lights this year. The garden is going to be so much more visually stunning than it’s ever been. We’ve added color anywhere and everywhere we could possibly put color. It’s going to be amazing when it’s lit up,” said Clay.

There will be music, candy, prizes and Santa.

“We will be passing out 500 Willy Wonka chocolate bars. They’ll have 25 golden tickets in them. If you get a golden ticket, you get a present from Santa that night, and in the past we’ve given away Amazon Fire tablets, iPod Touch and full size bikes. Live music will start at 4 p.m. and we’ve got the entire cast from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ that will be here. Their costumes are authentic. The Grinch will be here, and Santa will be here. I’ve never seen anything that combines music and gifts, candy and characters and animatronic and lights anywhere else quite like it,” said Clay.

Clay expects close to 3,000 for opening night.

He plans to continue the tradition.

”Well, we’re all in our 60s, so I don’t know how much longer I can climb up on ladders and climb trees, but for as long as I can and as long as I feel good. I love doing it. It’s a joy,” said Clay.

The children’s garden in Van Wert’s Smiley Park is decorated for the season every year, with an opening event scheduled for Wednesday. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Van-Wert-Children-s-Garden-SA_14.jpg The children’s garden in Van Wert’s Smiley Park is decorated for the season every year, with an opening event scheduled for Wednesday. The Lima News file

By Merri Hanjora mhanjora@limanews.com

IF YOU GO WHAT: Christmas display at the Van Wert Children’s Garden WHEN: Opening event at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the lights turned on at 6:30 p.m. Lighted 5:30-10:30 p.m. daily through Christmas. WHERE: Smiley Park, 1409 Leeson Ave., Van Wert ADMISSION: Free

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.