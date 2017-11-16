Celebrate the season with ONU’s Holiday Spectacular

ADA — The holiday tradition continues with Ohio Northern University’s 23rd annual ONU Holiday Spectacular musical extravaganza opening in Ada this weekend. Then the show goes on the road, as usual, to Lima at the beginning of December.

This year there are about 100 people in the cast, crew and children.

“Those kids are from all areas in surrounding counties, Allen, Hancock, Hardin and cities such as Wapakoneta, Lima, Delphos, Kenton, Findlay … They come from a wide range, but we are very, very fortunate to have so many young families allow their children to participate in this production. We had a great turnout for auditions,” said Kristin Osbun-Manley, director.

The show runs about an hour and 15 minutes in length.

“I don’t like to make it any longer because you have children in it and there’s a lot of little ones watching,” said Osbun-Manley.

Osbun-Manley said the Lima show’s existence is inspiring.

“We certainly, certainly couldn’t bring this production to the Lima Civic and Convention Center without the generous support of the Shutt family and Kewpee Hamburgers. The tickets are always $5 and have remained $5 for the past 23 years, as long as the show has been coming to Lima. I think it is the Shutt family’s gift to the Lima community and the surrounding communities. They really believe it is important to keep the tickets at an affordable price so that families can bring their children and their grandchildren to the theater and experience a wonderful Christmas show. It’s more than just a fully stage musical review, it’s more than that. It’s a gift that the Shutts give to the community, especially during these times. I think it teaches the university students to be ambassadors to give. When they see the Shutts and their willingness to give back, they see that this is what is important in life and maybe they will become future supporters of the arts. I think that’s the message, generosity, kindness and spirit of giving. That’s what I look at with the show,” said Osbun-Manley.

Meredith Bergwell, “Pixel” (left) and Sarah Keune “Mrs. Claus” perform during a past show. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_360_HolidaySpec_2.jpg Meredith Bergwell, “Pixel” (left) and Sarah Keune “Mrs. Claus” perform during a past show. The Lima News file Students depict a nativity scene during a past show. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_360_HolidaySpec_6.jpg Students depict a nativity scene during a past show. The Lima News file

By Merri Hanjora

IF YOU GO WHAT: The ONU Holiday Spectacular WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday WHERE: The Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada ADMISSION: $20 for adults; $10 for seniors; $5 students/children. Tickets available at the Freed Center Box Office, 419-772-1900. LIMA DETAILS WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3 WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: $5. Tickets available at all Kewpee Hamburger locations and 419-772-1900.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

