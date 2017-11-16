“Murder on the Orient Express” – PG-13

The Story

“Are you holding a gun on me?” says brilliant detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) to thuggish art dealer Samuel Ratchett (Johnny Depp), whose right hand, too large under a linen napkin, points dangerously at Poirot. “No,” says Ratchett, “I’m holding it on the world. Someone’s out to get me.” He’s right (not a spoiler), as he’s soon found stabbed to death in his Orient Express compartment. “The murderer is with us,” Poirot says to a dozen other passengers. “The murderer is on the train, now.” That’s the setup for “Murder on the Orient Express,” latest film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel.

Who is the murderer? What motivated the crime? Can Poirot answer these questions before the killer strikes again? For answers, see “Murder on the Orient Express,” a lavish, old-fashioned entertainment.

The Actors

“Everyone is a suspect” says the “Orient Express” tagline except, of course, Kenneth Branagh who plays — with considerable panache — world-famous, brainy detective Hercule Poirot, and Johnny Depp, victim Samuel Ratchett, who’s been dispatched. Here are the suspects, listed alphabetically: Tom Bateman (Mr. Bouc), Lucy Boynton (Countess Elena Andrenyi), Olivia Coleman (Hildegarde Schmidt), Penelope Cruz (Pilar Estravados), Willem Dafoe (Gerhard Hardman), Judi Dench (Princess Natalia Dragomiroff), Josh Gad (Hector McQueen), Derek Jacobi (Edward Masterman), Leslie Odum Jr. (Dr. Arbuthnot), Michelle Pfeiffer (Caroline Hubbard), Sergei Polunin (Count Rudolf Andrenyi) and Daisy Ridley (Mary Debenham).

A dozen is a lot of suspects, but it’s fun to watch them in their elegant 1930s costumes, even if — like me — you can’t keep them sorted out all the time.

Other Comments

“Murder on the Orient Express,” mystery/thriller/drama, is also intentional homage to the kind of movies they don’t make anymore: a plot-and-dialogue driven vehicle for a dozen character actors, without explosions or f-bombs, a movie you’ll want to talk about after, but shouldn’t lest you reveal its final plot twists. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Agatha Christie’s favorite character, French-speaking, Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. (How to pronounce his first name correctly is a running gag.) On-screen from prologue to final revelations, Branagh is in charge, behind and in front of the camera. Michael Green wrote the smart script; Jim Clay created the Art Deco production design; and cinematography is by Haris Zambarkalous. Watch for a nice tracking shot of Poirot walking through the train, encountering other passengers on his way.

Rated PG-13 for violence and thematic elements, “Orient Express” runs 114 minutes. It’s sumptuous, prestige entertainment for adults.

Final Words

All aboard! “Orient Express!”

Mystery’s about to start —

Will Poirot solve the murder

With his head or with his heart?

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_movie-review-1.jpg