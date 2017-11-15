Spreading Christmas joy

LIMA — With the holiday season just around the corner, people in the region are entering in to the yuletide spirit by preparing gift boxes for people they’ve never met — all around the globe. Since 1993, churches across the United States have marshalled the generosity and goodwill of thousands of volunteers to create, fund and ship more than 135 million gift boxes to underprivileged children in 150 countries worldwide.

They do this through an institution called Operation Christmas Child, a ministry which, according to its president and CEO Franklin Graham, was created to “let [underprivileged children] know that God loves them, that God hasn’t forgotten them, and that they are special to Him.”

Calvary Evangelical in Van Wert stepped up to expand their involvement with the ministry this year by becoming a drop-off location for other congregations and individuals. After 20 years of simply helping to pack boxes, they took on the larger commitment of assisting other churches consolidate and move these gifts in order to bring Christmas to the needy.

“We are going to have a huge amount of people coming together for the purpose, the eternal love, the eternal gift of Jesus,” said Lindel Smith, a leader at the church.

And they are not alone. Many hundreds of volunteers serving at scores of churches across northwestern Ohio are involved in what has become the largest Christmas-oriented mission organization in the world.

Union Chapel Missionary Church in Lima has been one of those regional drop-off locations for several years now and believes the ministry is a wonderful way to positively impact the world and let kids know that God loves them. This year they set a personal goal of 1,000 gift boxes for their congregation of 200 — averaging out to an impressive five gifts pledged per person — and believe they will achieve it.

“There are kids all over the world who just don’t have what we have,” said Sara Griffiths, a staff member at the church. “It’s a great way to teach them about Jesus.”

Shawnee Alliance in Lima is one church that has prepared thousands of gift boxes over the last 10 years in participation with the Christmas ministry of Samaritan’s Purse.

“It’s been a needed opportunity to teach my own sons about the importance of giving,” said Shane Crites, pastor of spiritual formation at Shawnee Alliance. “I’d like to see us expand our involvement in the future.”

According to its website, Samaritan’s Purse has been directed by Franklin Graham, son of legendary American evangelist Billy Graham, since becoming its president in 1979. Since that time he has been able to help the organization become a significant force for international relief and Christian goodwill across the world.

Most recently, Samaritan’s Purse has been involved in relief efforts focused on the devastation of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

BY THE NUMBERS Operation Christmas Child provides Christmas gift boxes to over 12 million children. According to Lima Area Coordinator Mike Condry, the organization will collect around 22,000 gift boxes in Allen County. GET INVOLVED Filled box drop-offs began Nov. 13 and will continue through Monday, Nov. 20. Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child to find details like hours at each drop-off location. Packing ideas are also available online. Any regular shoebox may be used, not just boxes printed with the ministry logo, so there is time to prepare boxes at home if you’d like. Consider a gift of $9 to cover costs. Drop-off locations Bellefontaine: Calvary Baptist Church Bluffton: Ebenezer Mennonite Church Celina: Grand Lake United Methodist Church-St. Paul’s Campus Continental: Free Christian Church of God Cridersville: Cridersville Church of the Nazarene, Union Chapel Missionary Church Kenton: First Baptist Church Lima: WTLW TV-44 St. Marys: Zion Lutheran Church Sidney: Sidney Baptist Church Van Wert: Calvary Evangelical

Reach Daniel Stephens at info@limanews.com.

