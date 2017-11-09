Posted on

Iconic band Styx to perform Tuesday in Lima


By Merri Hanjora - mhanjora@limanews.com

Styx will be performing at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Lima.


IF YOU GO

WHAT: Styx

WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima

ADMISSION: $59.50-$74.50 and can be purchased online at www.vmcc.com or by calling the box office at 419-224-1552.

LIMA — If you were in high school through the late ‘70s or early ‘80s, chances are you attended a dance with a theme from one of Styx’s songs. Guests will have the chance to re-live their youth when Styx appears Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

The band formed in Chicago in 1972. It is said that they chose the name Styx because it was the only one that none of them hated.

“They’re a fantastic classic rock band and their live performances are known to be extraordinary. They are definitely a fantastic live act. They’re hits are endless,” said Abe Ambroza, CEO of the Civic Center.

The audience will hear hits such as “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” “The Best of Times,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Mr. Roboto.”

“It’s going to be a long night of some of the greatest hits by Styx with a fantastic light show. Their performance is incredible. I can’t say enough great things. It really is top notch entertainment,” said Ambroza. “I don’t even know what their grand finale is. Is it ‘Come Sail Away,’ is it ‘Lady,’ is it ‘The Best of Times,’ I honestly don’t know what they’ll do,” said Ambroza.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

