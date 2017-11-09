Iconic musical ‘The Sound of Music’ coming to Lima

LIMA — Ohio native Chad Campbell, 25, performs in “The Sound of Music” staged Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Campbell, is originally from Holland, which is just outside of Toledo.

“It wasn’t until I saw a production of ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ at Wright State that was the a-ha moment for me,” said Campbell. “That’s when I felt I need to do this for the rest of my life.”

He went to Bowling Green State University for musical theater and double majored in high school math education and then he moved to New York in July 2016.

Campbell plays the role of Rolf Gruber in “The Sound of Music.”

“He is the one that sings ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen,’” said Campbell. “We’ve been performing the show for about two months now. It’s nice to perform as one character and get to really delve into finding new things. Just the other night while performing the number it just felt so fresh to me, there is always something that is fresh and new. Each performance is a new opportunity.”

Campbell feels the show is iconic as well as the music.

“It’s hard to see because it’s like a black pit from the stage view, but we’ve had a couple cast members who say, yeah, someone behind me was humming the songs. People definitely are really enjoying it and coming back. It’s kind of a classic that a lot of people love to revisit,” said Campbell.

Campbell feels the success of the musical hinges not only on the talented cast, but the lighting design and scenic design crew.

“What’s nice about this production is that it really doesn’t feel outdated in any sense. It feels completely fresh. We have a beautiful lighting design and a gorgeous scenic design that you would never guess that this show is not written within the last ten years. It really feels so fresh, and sadly enough, it feels relevant at the moment as well,” said Campbell.

Campbell is thrilled to be performing in Lima because he will have some special people in the audience.

“My friends and family from back home are all coming to the show,” said Campbell.

The Mother Abbess, from "The Sound of Music." The musical will be staged Thursday evening at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

By Merri Hanjora mhanjora@limanews.com

IF YOU GO WHAT: “The Sound of Music” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: $39-$79 and can be purchased online at www.VMCCC.ORG or by calling 419-224-1552.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

