Camp brings songs, message to Niswonger

VAN WERT — Christian singer Jeremy Camp will be in concert tonight at Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Camp not only performs but shares his testimony with his audience.

“The message he shares, he lost his wife, I think they had been married two years, she passed away from cancer, so he dealt with a lot of hardship early in life and that really gave him a very strong message on the stage, both in song and spoken. He really has a strong ministry of reaching those who may be depressed or who may have troubles, maybe dealing with something. He is very encouraging and uplifting, he just has a stage presence that speaks to their heart,” said Tafi Stober, marketing director at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. “He has a lot of empathy, and he knows that there are people hurting. That is the purpose behind his message to reach them.”

Camp is currently tour with The Answer tour.

“What’s been amazing about The Answer is that all the songs were inspired by just being present. There was no song where I was sitting there and had this epiphany while I was writing it, every writing session an idea literally just came into that moment. I was praying the whole time,” stated Camp in a news release.

“Everybody is hurting about something. I think he uses his platform well to encourage, build up and help the world,” said Stober.

Willow Bend Country Club is offering a discount at the facility starting at 5 p.m. prior to Camp’s concert. Mention the Jeremy Camp concert and receive $5 off the regular price of dinner.

Christian singer Jeremy Camp will be in concert tonight at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. . http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Jeremy-Camp-2.jpg Christian singer Jeremy Camp will be in concert tonight at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. . Submitted

By Merri Hanjora mhanjora@limanews.com

IF YOU GO WHAT: Christian singer Jeremy Camp WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today WHERE: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 S., Van Wert ADMISSION: $25-$45 and can be purchased online at www.NPACVW.ORG or by calling 419-238-6722.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511