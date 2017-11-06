Activate Allen County: National Diabetes Awareness Month

As diabetes rates continues to rise, Allen County Residents need to know they are at risk.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, which provides the opportunity for people to gauge their risk for prediabetes and diabetes and to talk to their doctors. Of the 84 million people with prediabetes, only 10 percent know they have the condition. In addition to the high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, people with prediabetes are also at risk of developing other chronic diseases such as heart disease and stroke.

Prediabetes is a condition in which a person’s blood glucose is elevated, but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. To address this issue, Activate Allen County recommends finding out if you are at risk for developing type II diabetes by going to the CDC’s Prediabetes Screening Test at www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/pdf/prediabetestest.pdf.

Through this assessment, visitors can also learn how lifestyle choices and family history help determine the ultimate risk for developing the disease. Several factors that could put a person at risk for type 2 diabetes include race, age, weight and activity level. If a person is at risk, a diabetes screening conducted by a physician can confirm a diabetes or prediabetes diagnosis.

“As healthcare evolves, community-based organizations like Activate Allen County will play a key role in chronic disease prevention, by increasing awareness of services that are outside of a traditional clinical environment,” said Josh Unterbrink, AAC coordinator. “Preventing Type 2 diabetes is a great example of this process in action, if people know their risk for prediabetes, they can then find programs like the CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Program which can help change behaviors and potentially decrease an individual’s’ chance of developing the disease.”

If you have questions about prediabetes or the CDC resources available to you, please call Activate Allen County at 419-222-6045 and we will assist in any way we can.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_ActivateAllenCounty.jpg