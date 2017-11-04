Working up an appetite: Guide to Election Day dinners

LIMA — Decisions, decisions … Election Day is upon us and other than making the decisions on the ballot, what to eat is another decision.

Many organizations in the area are hosting Election Day dinners, and here is a listing we’ve compiled to help:

BLUFFTON

Bluffton First United Methodist Church, 116 Church St.

LUNCH MENU: Homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, desserts, beverages

PRICE: A la carte

TIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DINNER MENU: Baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll, dessert and beverage. Carry-out available.

PRICE: Adults: $8.50, children up to age 12: $4

TIME: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-358-8921

BOTKINS

Methodist Church, 111 E. State St.

LUNCH/DINNER MENU: Shredded chicken, shredded pork, roast beef sandwiches, chicken noodle soup, beef vegetable soup and turtle soup, pies/brownies, beverages.

PRICE: A la carte

TIME: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CONTACT: 937-489-6664

COLUMBUS GROVE

Columbus Grove VFW Post 9648, 218 E. Sycamore St.

MENU: Salsbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, noodles, cole slaw or applesauce, dinner roll and choice of cake

PRICE: Adults $8, children $4

TIME: 4 to 7 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-615-5126

LAFAYETTE

Lafayette First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St.

MENU: Chili, vegetable soup, shredded chicken, hot dog, salad bar, dessert, drink. Carry out available.

PRICE: Freewill offering

TIME: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-296-2863

Pure Oil Gas Station, across from the Veterans Monument

MENU: Harlan’s chicken dinners. Carry out available. Hosted by Lafayette Jackson Historical Society.

PRICE: $8

TIME: 4 to 7 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-549-3261

LIMA

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1110 N. Metcalf St.

MENU: Chili, ham and bean soup, beef vegetable soup, hot dogs, coney dogs, sloppy joe and chicken sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks.

PRICE: A la carte

TIME: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-222-3601

Trinity United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St.

MENU: All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner. Beverage and dessert included. Carry out available.

PRICE: Adults $7, children 6-12 $3, children under 6 free

TIME: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-227-0800

MENDON

Mendon First Church of God, Wayne and Market streets

LUNCH and DINNER MENU: Chicken sandwich, sloppy joe, hot dog, coney dog, chicken gravy & biscuits, ham & beans with cornbread, vegetable beef stew, chili, chicken noodle soup, cottage cheese, applesauce jello, pudding, cole slaw, pie and beverages.

PRICE: Freewill offering

TIME: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-795-3815

NEW HAMPSHIRE

New Hampshire Community Church, 114 E. Market St.

MENU: Turkey dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and beverage included. Carry out available.

TIME: 5 to 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free will donation

CONTACT: 419-568-6535

OTTAWA

Ottawa VFW, 212 W. Second St.

MENU: Pancake and sausage dinners. Benefits Ottawa Boy Scouts.

TIME: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

PRICE: Adults $6, children $3

CONTACT: 419-969-5282

VENEDOCIA

Venedocia Lions Club Building, Main Street

MENU: Lions Club sausage, chicken sandwiches, soup and pie. Hosted by Salem Presbyterian Church.

PRICE: A la carte

TIME: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-233-6126

WAPAKONETA

First United Methodist Church, 504 Glynwood Road

MENU: Homemade turkey dinner with all the trimmings, salad and pie. Carry out available.

PRICE: $8 for adults; $4 for children 10 years old and under.

TIME: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-738-8168

WESTMINSTER

Westminster United Methodist Church Abbey, 6650 Faulkner Road

MENU: Baked steak or chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, roll, dessert and drink

PRICE: Freewill offering

TIME: 4 to 7 p.m.

CONTACT: 419-648-8151

