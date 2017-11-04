Working up an appetite: Guide to Election Day dinners

LIMA — Decisions, decisions … Election Day is upon us and other than making the decisions on the ballot, what to eat is another decision.
Many organizations in the area are hosting Election Day dinners, and here is a listing we’ve compiled to help:
BLUFFTON
Bluffton First United Methodist Church, 116 Church St.
LUNCH MENU: Homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, desserts, beverages
PRICE: A la carte
TIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DINNER MENU: Baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll, dessert and beverage. Carry-out available.
PRICE: Adults: $8.50, children up to age 12: $4
TIME: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-358-8921
BOTKINS
Methodist Church, 111 E. State St.
LUNCH/DINNER MENU: Shredded chicken, shredded pork, roast beef sandwiches, chicken noodle soup, beef vegetable soup and turtle soup, pies/brownies, beverages.
PRICE: A la carte
TIME: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CONTACT: 937-489-6664
COLUMBUS GROVE
Columbus Grove VFW Post 9648, 218 E. Sycamore St.
MENU: Salsbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, noodles, cole slaw or applesauce, dinner roll and choice of cake
PRICE: Adults $8, children $4
TIME: 4 to 7 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-615-5126
LAFAYETTE
Lafayette First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St.
MENU: Chili, vegetable soup, shredded chicken, hot dog, salad bar, dessert, drink. Carry out available.
PRICE: Freewill offering
TIME: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-296-2863
Pure Oil Gas Station, across from the Veterans Monument
MENU: Harlan’s chicken dinners. Carry out available. Hosted by Lafayette Jackson Historical Society.
PRICE: $8
TIME: 4 to 7 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-549-3261
LIMA
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1110 N. Metcalf St.
MENU: Chili, ham and bean soup, beef vegetable soup, hot dogs, coney dogs, sloppy joe and chicken sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks.
PRICE: A la carte
TIME: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-222-3601
Trinity United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St.
MENU: All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner. Beverage and dessert included. Carry out available.
PRICE: Adults $7, children 6-12 $3, children under 6 free
TIME: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-227-0800
MENDON
Mendon First Church of God, Wayne and Market streets
LUNCH and DINNER MENU: Chicken sandwich, sloppy joe, hot dog, coney dog, chicken gravy & biscuits, ham & beans with cornbread, vegetable beef stew, chili, chicken noodle soup, cottage cheese, applesauce jello, pudding, cole slaw, pie and beverages.
PRICE: Freewill offering
TIME: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-795-3815
NEW HAMPSHIRE
New Hampshire Community Church, 114 E. Market St.
MENU: Turkey dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and beverage included. Carry out available.
TIME: 5 to 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free will donation
CONTACT: 419-568-6535
OTTAWA
Ottawa VFW, 212 W. Second St.
MENU: Pancake and sausage dinners. Benefits Ottawa Boy Scouts.
TIME: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
PRICE: Adults $6, children $3
CONTACT: 419-969-5282
VENEDOCIA
Venedocia Lions Club Building, Main Street
MENU: Lions Club sausage, chicken sandwiches, soup and pie. Hosted by Salem Presbyterian Church.
PRICE: A la carte
TIME: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-233-6126
WAPAKONETA
First United Methodist Church, 504 Glynwood Road
MENU: Homemade turkey dinner with all the trimmings, salad and pie. Carry out available.
PRICE: $8 for adults; $4 for children 10 years old and under.
TIME: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-738-8168
WESTMINSTER
Westminster United Methodist Church Abbey, 6650 Faulkner Road
MENU: Baked steak or chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, roll, dessert and drink
PRICE: Freewill offering
TIME: 4 to 7 p.m.
CONTACT: 419-648-8151
Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511