Lima Symphony Orchestra performs ‘Pursuits of Passion’

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra plays its second concert of its subscription series with “Pursuits of Passion” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

“One of the big features of this concert is that we are featuring our first guest artist of the season. Her name is Yaoyue Huang. She is our piano soloist. She is an extremely young and incredible performer. She was one of our finalists at our Friends of the Symphony Young Artist Competition of the spring,” said Sara Chongson, marketing and ticketing coordinator for the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

Huang will be playing Mozart’s 23rd Piano Concerto, which is one of his most popular works.

”It’s a concerto, so it’s got that expressive inner play between the soloist and the orchestra. It’s quite a playful piece. Even though sometimes concertos are known to be kind of full grandeur, but this piece is more intimate. It’s got the feeling of a chamber piece. So even though you’re there with a giant orchestra it feels so much more intimate, which is really interesting,” said Chongson.

Beethoven and Brahms works will be included in the performance as well.

“The other major piece is Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, which its second movement is kind of one of his most popular works. It’s known for its beauty. It’s very interesting because it’s a very joyous symphony. A lot of Beethoven’s work tends to be melancholy, its very dramatic, but this is a symphony that celebrates joy, it celebrates the essence and joy of life itself. We also have a piece by Brahms that’s a bit smaller in scope, ‘Variations on a Theme by Haydn,’ that is a compliment to our two larger pieces,” said Chongson.

The entire series has an energy that will overtake the audience.

”That’s why we entitled this concert ‘Pursuits of Passion’ because it’s very celebratory about life and it takes you through a lot of emotions and different things that go along with that. I think people are going to go away from this concert energized,” said Chongson.

Yaoyue Huang will be the guest artist for the symphony’s concert this weekend. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Yaoyue-Huang-guest-artist-with-Lima-Symphony-Orchestra.jpg Yaoyue Huang will be the guest artist for the symphony’s concert this weekend. Submitted Maestro Crafton Beck conducts the orchestra during a past concert. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Lima-SymphonyOrchestra.jpg Maestro Crafton Beck conducts the orchestra during a past concert. Submitted

By Merri Hanjora mhanjora@limanews.com

IF YOU GO WHAT: Lima Symphony Orchestra’s “Pursuits of Passion” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: $25-$30 for adults and $10-$15 for students and can be purchased online at www.limasymphony.com or by calling 419-222-5701. Tickets will be available at the door as well.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.