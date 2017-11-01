Obedience is better than sacrifice

In the book of Isaiah 1, we find a perfect description of the condition of the church today — God was very angry with the church.

Throughout the Bible, we find that the lack of obedience has been the major problem. And as we read on, we also see that another major problem has been that God’s people never got to know God. The one way that we learn to know God is through experience. You will never really know that God heals unless you have been sick and He heals you. Then you know for sure that God truly heals.

As we read Isaiah 1, we learn that God became very angry with his people. In verse 5, He makes a profound statement: The whole head is sick. He is talking about the leadership of the church. We know if the head is sick, the body is sick as well.

Then verse 6, from the sole of the foot even to the head there is no soundness in it: but wounds, and bruises, and putrefying sores: they have never been closed neither bound up, nether mollified with ointment.

There are so many hurting people in church. One of the reasons why the glory cannot manifest in most churches is because of wounded people that most likely would die in the presence of the Lord. He uses the word putrefying which means that the wounds have been there so long that they have begun to decay. All because the anointing has not been present to heal the wounds.

Verse 9, except the Lord left a very small remnant, we should have been as Sodom and as Gomorrah. In other words, if He had not left a small group of obedient, righteous and holy people He would have destroyed us all. He goes even further and says that He is full of all of the sacrifices and offerings, that He knows they’re meaningless. There is nothing that you can give up for God that would take the place for your obedience to Him.

In verse 15, He says that He would not even hear your prayers. In verse 16, He tells us to wash and repent and put away the evil, learn to do well. Verse 19, another profound statement and promise to us, if you be willing and obedient you shall eat the good of the land. But if you refuse and rebel you shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.

There are so many blessings for our obedience. According to Deuteronomy 28:1-14, it is all about the blessings. From verse 15- 69, is all about the curses of disobedience. Many times we want to blame others, when all of the blame is with ourselves. There is only one thing that produces the blessings, and that is obedience. If we do not obey we will suffer the consequences.

The curses outweigh the blessings. There are far more curses than there are blessings — but only in number. However, there is nothing that supersedes our obedience to almighty God. The peace of God follows obedience, and torment follows disobedience. You can walk in the fullness of God through your obedience.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Jefferson-Sharon-CMYK.jpg http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_church.jpg Metro

Sharon Jefferson Guest columnist

We welcome your comments to shar8jffrs3@aol.com or 419-979-3095.

We welcome your comments to shar8jffrs3@aol.com or 419-979-3095.