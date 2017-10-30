Activate Allen County: Activated Business Challenge open

Activate Allen County is pleased to announce that The Activated Business Challenge is open for another round of applications. We are encouraging all Allen County workplaces to consider joining the program as a way to enhance and promote employee wellness within each individual workplace.

Gold, silver and bronze level awards are available based on the score that your workplace receives after filling out the application. You even have the chance to increase your score through working with the Activate Allen County staff to implement simple changes.

The Activated Business Challenge is a program supported by the Allen County Worksite Wellness Committee made up of partners from the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, Activate Allen County, St. Rita’s Health Partners and Lima Memorial Health System. We had a very successful first year of the challenge. Currently, over 20 Allen County workplaces have achieved recognition for their efforts in workplace wellness. We recognize award winner workplaces twice a year at ceremonies where they receive wall plaques, window clings and media attention for their efforts.

The Activated Business Challenge is simple to join. Simply visit www.ActivateAllenCounty.com and apply directly through the website. You will be asked to answer questions about current workplace practices in multiple areas including health screenings, safety issues, tobacco free policy, healthy eating policies and community involvement. Even if you think you will not reach a high score, still apply. Through Activate Allen County, free resources and assistance will be provided to all workplaces who wish to better their score and achieve a higher level of employee wellness. This is the single goal of the Activated Business Challenge — to assist our workplaces in creating healthier environments.

To be eligible for the first awards ceremony of 2018, please have your applications submitted by Dec. 15. You can find the application, as well as additional information — including some informative videos and our current award winners — by checking out our website today or by calling Kayla Monfort, Activate Allen County Coordinator at 419-303-2868. We hope to see many more Activated Workplaces in the near future.

