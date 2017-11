LIMA — On Monday, Bluffton Primary Care opened to patients at the 161 Garau St. location.

“We are pleased to welcome Bluffton Primary Care to our professional family at Bluffton Hospital,” said the president of Bluffton Hospital, Chris Keller, in a news release.

The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Tuesday it will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Patients can schedule appointments by calling 419-369-2280.

“Bluffton Primary Care offers evening hours for convenience to our patients,” said Kelly Schroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices, in the news release. “The expansion of primary care in Bluffton will support patient’s health care needs from prevention and wellness to acute care.”

A public open house is scheduled on Monday, Dec. 4. There will be additional information as the event approaches.

By Camri Nelson

Reach Camri Nelson at 516-242-0456 or @CamriNews

