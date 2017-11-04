Thitoff/Freed

DELPHOS — Samantha Thitoff and Andrew Freed announce their engagement.

Thitoff is the daughter of Jeffrey and Linette Thitoff, of Delphos.

Freed is the son of Michael and Kathleen Freed, of Lima.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School and a 2016 graduate of Rhodes State College, earning an associate’s degree. She is employed at Vancrest Healthcare Center in Ada as a physical therapist assistant.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of Elida High School and a 2017 graduate of Ohio State Lima, earning a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. He is employed at Lima schools.