100th birthday: Dorothy Foltz

LIMA — Dorothy Etta Foltz is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Lutheran Life Villages, 6701 S. Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born Nov. 18, 1917, in Lima, to E.A. and Dessie McKinley. On Aug. 31, 1937, she married Guy L. Foltz Sr., who died in 1975.

A son, Guy Foltz Jr., is deceased. She has four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She worked at many different places, including Bowmar and Southwest Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne. She was homecoming queen of her senior class and graduated in 1935 from South High School, Lima. She loves to play cards and bingo, listen to music, and go to parties.