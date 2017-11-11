She 98th birthday: Ruth Burnfield

SPENCERVILLE — Ruth S. Burnfield is celebrating her 98th birthday.

She was born Nov. 11, 1919, in Auglaize County, to Fred H. and Magdalena Kipp Lutterbeck. On Aug. 7, 1938, she married J. Frederick Burnfield, who died Oct. 18, 2004.

She has three children, Janice Warnecke, of Spencerville, Karen Workman, of Van Wert, and Roger Burnfield, of Van Wert. She has four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Two grandchildren are deceased.

She was office manager for Anesthesia Associates of Lima for 32 years. She is a member of United Church of Christ, Spencerville. She enjoys sewing, baking and playing euchre.