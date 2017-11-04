Posted on

99th birthday: Maxine Evans


GOMER — Maxine I. Evans is celebrating her 99th birthday with a family dinner.

She was born Oct. 27, 1918, in London Mills, Illinois, to John and Leah Weech. On April 17, 1953, she married John D. Evans.

She has four children, Shirley Bondeson, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, Pam Evans, of Gomer, Pat (Carl) Telfer, of Marion, and Peg (Dave) Walters, of Waynesfield. A daughter, Sandra (Jon) Green, is deceased. She has 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A grandchild is deceased.

She is a homemaker. She is a former co-owner, with her husband, of Evans Drive In Restaurant. She loves watching Reds baseball on TV, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, watching news channels and keeping up with the news. She gets a kick out of watching the Kardashians.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_BdayEvanscrop.jpg

