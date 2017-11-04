90th birthday: Barbara Koontz

LIMA — Barbara Koontz is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Forest Park United Methodist Church, Linden and Collins streets.

She was born Nov. 11, 1927, in Pandora, to Ernest and Lona Bauman. On May 19, 1950, she married Robert Koontz, who died Oct. 12, 2003.

She has four children, Karen (Richard Riling) Kraft, of Elida, Barbara Jean (Carl) Powell, of Columbus, Nancy Warren, of Lima, and Patty (Keith) Donahue, of Celebration, Florida. She has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She worked at Rusco in Pandora. She owned and worked the East Side Laundry for 28 years. She loves to sew and quilt. She belongs to Town and Country Quilt Club and West Ohio Quilters Guild and Tuesday Morning Quilt Club. She belongs to Forest Park United Methodist Church. She is a 4-H leader.