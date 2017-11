LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Garland E. Bowers are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Bowers and the former Linda K. Eley were married Nov. 11, 1967, at Cridersville United Brethren by the Rev. Paul Watson.

They are the parents of two children, Jennifer (Fred) Harrington, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Cynthia (Travis) Grant, of Columbus.

Bowers retired from Continental Structural Plastics. His wife retired from Shawnee schools.