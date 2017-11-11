Esther and Keith Brauen

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Keith Brauen are celebrating 70 years of marriage with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Ebenezer Mennonite Church, 8905 Columbus Grove Road, Bluffton, followed by a family celebration. Please omit gifts.

Brauen and the former Esther Lugibihl were married Nov. 6, 1947, by the Rev. Ernest Bohn at Grace Mennonite Church, Pandora.

They are the parents of 10 children, Connie (Leland) Crouse, of Ada, Julie (John) Mackey, of Bluffton, Shirley Brauen, of Columbus, Merry (Gene) Augsburger, of Pandora, William (Joan) Brauen, of Foley, Minnesota, David (Kathleen) Brauen, of Harrod, Christine (John) Hochstetler, of Bluffton, Donald (Jodi) Brauen, of Bluffton, Betty (Gary) Augsburger, of Pandora, and Janet Brauen, of Troy. They have 23 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Brauen is a retired carpenter and electrician, and continues to do his own farming. His wife is a retired Registered Nurse.