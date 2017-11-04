Posted on

Goldie and Rodney Estes


ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Rodney L. Estes Sr. are celebrating 50 years of marriage. There will be a family dinner and a trip planned for a later date.

Estes and the former Goldie Johnson were married Nov. 4, 1967, at Calvary Congregational Christian Church, Lima, by the Rev. Kirchner.

They are the parents of two children, Audree C. Estes and Jason A. Estes. A son, Rodney L. Estes Jr., is deceased. They have four grandchildren. A grandchild is deceased.

Estes retired after 38 years at Ford Motor Co. Lima Engine Plant. His wife is a homemaker.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_AnnivEstes.jpg

