CRIDERSVILLE — Rousculp Church is hosting a ladies aid holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the church located at 890 Amherst Road, Cridersville.

There will be unique items for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Breakfast and lunch will be available on Saturday.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_church-news-1.jpg