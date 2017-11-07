Posted on

Petersburg Parishes are hosting sixth annual Fair Trade Sale


Fair Trade Sale, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of Immaculate Conception Church, North Main St., Botkins.

BOTKINS — The Petersburg Parishes are hosting the sixth annual Fair Trade Sale from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in the basement of the Immaculate Conception Church, North Main St., Botkins.

The Fair Trade sale provides an opportunity to purchase unique gifts for children and adults made by independent artists, craftspersons and farmers cross the world. Items for sale include clothing, home decor, baskets, jewelry, musical instruments, toys, Christmas decorations, crosses and more.

For more information call 418-738-4924.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_church-news.jpg
