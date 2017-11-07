Gillespie wins four-way race for Delphos mayor

LIMA — Delphos will have its third mayor in a year’s time, after voters selected Joshua Gillespie in a four-way race.

In Allen County, Gillespie won 56 percent of the vote on the Allen County side, with similar numbers in Van Wert County.

John Parent, the interim mayor since Michael Gallmeier resigned due to health issues, finished second. Doug Mullenhour finished third, and Wayne Suever was fourth.

