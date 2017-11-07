Posted on

Gillespie wins four-way race for Delphos mayor


By Staff Reports - info@limanews.com

Gillespie


ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM

See more coverage of the election at LimaOhio.com/tag/election2017.

LIMA — Delphos will have its third mayor in a year’s time, after voters selected Joshua Gillespie in a four-way race.

In Allen County, Gillespie won 56 percent of the vote on the Allen County side, with similar numbers in Van Wert County.

John Parent, the interim mayor since Michael Gallmeier resigned due to health issues, finished second. Doug Mullenhour finished third, and Wayne Suever was fourth.

Read more about this story in Wednesday’s The Lima News and later today on LimaOhio.com.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Election2017-5.jpg
Gillespie
http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_JoshGillespie.jpgGillespie

By Staff Reports

info@limanews.com

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM

See more coverage of the election at LimaOhio.com/tag/election2017.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:24 am
Updated: 12:24 am. |    

Allen County voters turn down RTA’s sales tax request

Allen County voters turn down RTA’s sales tax request
12:23 am
Updated: 12:24 am. |    

Berger edges out Cheney in Lima mayoral race

Berger edges out Cheney in Lima mayoral race
11:51 pm |    

Perennial state power Coldwater awaits LCC

Perennial state power Coldwater awaits LCC