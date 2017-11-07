Posted on

Berger beats Cheney to win eight term as Lima mayor


By Staff Reports - info@limanews.com

Lima Mayor David Berger, left, and opponent Keith Cheney, right.


LIMA — Incumbent Lima Mayor David Berger held off his challenger to win his eighth term in office.

Berger picked up 53 percent of the vote. His challenger, Keith Cheney, had 47 percent of the votes.

Berger held a 65-34 edge from absentee ballots alone. There were 6,793 votes cast out of 22,393 eligible voters in the city, or 30.3 percent voter turnout.

